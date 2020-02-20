CONTRACTS

Orion Ropeworks of Winslow won a $28,967 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for fibrous ropes. It also won a $29,015 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support of Philadelphia for fibrous ropes.

CMC and Maintenance Inc. of Bangor won a $4.4 million contract from the General Services Administration’s Public Buildings Service in Chicago for operations and mechanical maintenance services for Dayton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Ohio.

Quality Supply Corp. of Gray won a $30,070 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime in Columbus, Ohio, for valve assemblies.

Lepage Bakeries Inc. of Auburn won a $110,807 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support of Philadelphia for bread and bakery support for military customers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Cianbro Corp. of Pittsfield won a $16.2 million contract modification from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command in Norfolk, Virginia, for the construction of a super flood basin and extending portal crane rails for Dry Dock 1 at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery. The project is expected to be completed by March 2022.

Rockland Marine Corp. of Rockland won a $315,138 federal contract from the U.S. Coast Guard in Alameda, California, for unplanned dry dock services for the USCGC Abbie Burgess.

CCI Energy and Construction Services of Augusta won a $784,122 federal contract from the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command in Norfolk, Virginia, for raising the effective elevation of Berth 5 and 6A to help protect boats, infrastructure and utilities at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

Yale Cordage Inc. of Saco won two contracts – one worth $82,650 and another for $35,105 – from the Defense Logistics Agency troop support unit in Philadelphia for fibrous ropes.

Bath Iron Works Corp. of Bath won a $28,632,424 sole source contract from the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command for design, logistics, support and systems engineering, baseline upgrades and special studies.

PATENTS

The University of Maine System board of trustees received a patent developed by two co-inventors for new methods of cancer detection. The co-inventors are Andre Khalil of Orono and Kendra Ann Batchelder of Bangor. The trustees were also awarded a patent developed by four co-inventors for a hybrid composite concrete bridge and method of assembling. The co-inventors are Habib J. Dagher of Veazie, James M. Anderson of Hampden, William G. Davids of Bangor and Joshua D. Clapp of Veazie.

Purdue Research Foundation of West Lafayette, Indiana, and The Jackson Laboratory of Bar Harbor received a patent developed by seven co-inventors, including Simon John of Bar Harbor, for an optical pressure treatment delivered through electrical stimulation.

Porous Technologies of North Yarmouth received a patent developed by Gregg Novick of North Yarmouth for a perforated tactile warning device that can handle water and air infiltration.

Bank of America of Charlotte, North Carolina, received a patent developed by five co-inventors, including Steven Michael Twombly of Saco, to improve the performance of vehicle environment recognition and collision identification systems.

Abbott Laboratories in Illinois received a patent developed by two co-inventors for a new way to perform a blood count and determine the morphology of a blood smear. The co-inventors include John W. Roche of Scarborough.

AbbVie of Chicago received a patent developed by 17 co-inventors, including Michael M. Friedman of Kennebunkport, for inhibitors of tyrosine kinase 2 mediated signaling used in pharmaceutical applications.

Franklin Grid Solutions of Saco received a patent developed by four co-inventors for a kelvin connection mounting terminal. Kelvin connections are used to test electrical equipment, such as batteries. None of the inventors live in Maine.

Nostromo Holdings of Alexandria, Virginia, received a patent developed by Kevin Michael Sullivan of Kennebunk for a way to improve the aim of a weapon station, firing a point-detonating or an air-burst projectile.

The University of Maine System board of trustees received a patent developed by two co-inventors for a hybrid concrete-composite tower for wind turbines. The co-inventors are Anthony M. Viselli of Bangor and Habib J. Dagher of Veazie. The university and inventors also received a patent for a new method of mooring floating wind turbine platforms.

Cobblestone in Cumberland received a patent developed by three co-inventors for support apparatus for a patient’s residual limb to be used following amputation surgery. The co-inventors, all of Cumberland, are John-Paul Donovan, Shannon Donovan and Mitchel Donovan.

Microsoft Technology Licensing in Redmond, Washington, received a patent developed by five co-inventors to repair files stored across multiple data stores. The co-inventors include Steve Buzzell of Arundel.

Pika Energy of Westbrook received a patent developed by Joshua Daniel Kaufman of Gorham for detecting ground faults on non-isolated DC (direct current) systems.

Valmet of Biddeford received a patent developed by three co-inventors that improves the system to exhaust spent gas from industrial drying processes. The co-inventors are Richard Alan Parker of Cape Elizabeth, Laurent R. Parent of Westbrook and Saravanan Marimuthu, of Saco.

Advanced Building Products of Sanford received a patent developed by Kenneth A. Roy of Shapleigh for a sound-deadening product and a method to install it.

