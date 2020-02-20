This in response to whatever you would call Mr. Balentine’s latest opinion piece, “Rush to judgment reveals society’s sad state,” (Feb. 12).

While reading it I had to laugh out loud. Mr. Balentine is either very ignorant of facts or very naïve.

Point 1: Mr. Reagan did not win the Cold War by himself. There were many service members, Republicans as well as Democrats, serving this country. Or how about the presidents and State Department that served before him – what, they had nothing to do with it? One could argue that a letter to Gorbachev from Maine student Samantha Smith helped win the Cold War. Most professionals will tell you what brought down the Soviet Union was when they invaded Afghanistan.

Point 2: The ’80s weren’t all that he remembers. Over 200 Marines dead from a bomb in Lebanon. Or how cocaine was tearing the streets up. I won’t waste the readers’ time naming the musicians who were not worth listening to or a bad influence, but Mr. Balentine saves his scorn for a teenager who just won five Grammys and no stories of being a bad person. I guess he just doesn’t like her, so he thinks it’s cool to call a teenager names. (So much for him trying to school us about society’s sad state.)

He dares tell us about common decency, yet supports a racist president (I say racist because of his involvement and promoting the myth about President Obama’s birth certificate), who brags about grabbing women in their private parts, bullying Gold Star families, handicapped Americans, etc., etc.

I would suggest Mr. Balentine look up the word conservative and tell his readers where adding a trillion dollars to the national debt, so 1% receive 86% of the benefit is conservative. Or what is conservative about tearing down government agencies. Mr. Trump by no definition is a conservative.

It is very hard to respond to so much BS in just 200 words when he gets a half-page. There are many more issues he wrote that I would love to respond to, but not allowed because of word restraints.

Tiger Curran

Yarmouth

