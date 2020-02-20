Kudos to Alex Lear and The Forecaster for your fun and fact-filled article entitled “Seeing is perceiving” in the Feb. 6 edition of your paper. Even the youngest babies in attendance appear totally focused as Brandi Lemieux uses sign language while Ali Reddy reads along during Tuesday morning story time.

It’s new and innovative programs like this that demonstrate how every day the talented staff and volunteers of the Freeport Community Library strive to provide everyone, of every age in our community, with the best services and tools of today while shaping the local library of the future.

Colin Kaveney

Library trustee

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: