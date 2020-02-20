I am writing today in response to a television ad for Sen. Susan Collins’ re-election campaign. The ad features a lovely, young blond-haired girl and her concerned mother as the girl is preparing for the administration of her insulin with a hypodermic needle.

Both of the characters in the masterfully crafted ad then look to the camera and thank Susan Collins for her fight to keep the cost of insulin down. I am sure the ad will make many think that Susan is doing a great job.

Now, here is my story: Today I bought a vial of insulin for $274.22. For this reason I usually travel to Canada, where the same insulin sells for one-tenth the cost. My out-of-pocket expense in Canada is still less than what the deductibles would be here in the USA.

I have been a Type 1 diabetic for 57 years and it saddens me to think the system is so broken that some people who can’t afford their medication literally die by cutting back their dosage. Wouldn’t it be great if we all had health plans as good as the ones our elected officials have? There are numerous reasons Susan Collins will not get my vote, but she and her lack of any meaningful legislation on the cost of drugs is at the top of my list.

Bye bye, Susan.

Derek E. Smith

Woolwich

