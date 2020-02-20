What many Maine citizens may not know is that when Gov. Mills vetoed the sports betting bill before the Legislature, she also wiped out access to wagering on horse races over the internet on websites like NYRA, Bet America and others.

Maine horse bettors who support our harness racing industry with their interest in racing have had their internet wagering platforms made inoperable. Horse players who have for years wagered on the Kentucky Derby, Breeders Cup races, the Hamiltonian, races from Bangor Raceway, etc., are now prevented from betting via the internet at any racetracks, the wagering outfits having frozen all accounts held by Maine citizens.

We live in a short-sighted “nanny state”!

Melvin Logan

Biddeford

