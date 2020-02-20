Bloomberg doesn’t represent me

To the editor,

Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his 69 billion dollars is trying to buy my vote. As a Republican his policies did not represent my views. Stop and Frisk for which he has apologized will never wipe out the fear it brought to many young and older African Americans, when they were slammed against a wall and frisked. Living wage reminds Bloomberg of Soviet communism; he said he would stop it if it went to court. He spent six million taxpayers dollars fighting the N.Y. five who were found innocent after spending years in jail. Did not participate in the democratic process because he figures he can just buy it. He is bad bad news.

Joanne Twomey

Send questions/comments to the editors.