BatBnB, a company that builds houses for bats and promotes bat conservation, selected the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust from a list of nominees to receive a state-of-the-art bat house. The competition, held by BatBnB, called on bat lovers and conservationists to nominate their favorite local non-profit organizations.

“We are so grateful to be part of a community that celebrates and protects bats,” a statement reads on the BatBnB website. “This year, we want to give back to the families and friends that are working hard to get involved in the cause.”

The installation of the bat house brings with it a new level of excitement towards bat educational programming and conservation for the land trust. Previously, the land trust installed bat houses at preserves in Bath and West Bath to improve habitat for native bats in the warmer months. With the addition of the new BatBnB this year at the Lilly Pond Community Forest, the trust is planning a Bat Walk along with other educational opportunities to learn about the role bats play in the local ecosystem. For details, visit www.kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events.

