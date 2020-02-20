Pictured here in circa 1920 is the former Spurwink School, which was built in 1848. During the winter term of 1857, the schoolmaster there was Bowdoin College student William Widgery Thomas Jr. Later in life, Thomas would gain fame as a Maine politician (Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and state Senator), as well as a highly regarded U.S. diplomat. Thomas was so taken by his teaching experience at the Spurwink School that he bought the building, and in 1919 donated it to the town of Cape Elizabeth, to be forever used as a public library. Today the original building (with rear addition) sits vacant next to the recently remodeled Thomas Memorial Library. The Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society hopes to make the old schoolhouse its home in the not-too-distant future.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: