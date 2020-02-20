FALMOUTH – Lewis “Lewie” George Bradley Jr., passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born Sept. 24, 1957, in Portland, Maine. He was the son of Emma and Lewis Bradley.

Lew graduated from Deering High School in 1976. He chose to enlist in the U.S. Army following high school where he served as a Dial Central Office Repairman in Germany. Later, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a combat medic. His strong compassion for people and helping others led him to pursue a career in the medical field. He attended North East Regional Technical School in Wakefield, Mass., to become an LPN. He made the decision to come back to Maine where he received his associate degree in radiation therapy technology from SMCC in 1989. He was employed as a radiation therapist at Maine Medical Center from 1989-2011. He later left the medical field to work for Zachau Construction Company.

Lew was larger than life. He enjoyed making others laugh and laughing along with you. He loved the outdoors, camping fishing trips to British Columbia. He loved his dogs, Kaiser, Otto, Buddy and Zeke. Lew loved to ride his Harley and took numerous trips to Sturgis, South Dakota. Lew had such a big heart; he was a compassionate soul who treated his patients at the hospital with respect and outstanding care. He had fond memories of his childhood on Rowe Avenue in Portland.

Lew was survived by his brothers: Jim Bradley and his daughter, Monica. His older brother, John Olson and wife, Ruth. His two sisters, Madelon (Olson) Sullivan and Margaret (Olson) Thomas and partner, George Skelton. He was predeceased by his parents, Emma M. (Majors) Bradley and Lewis G. Bradley Sr. He loved and was very proud of his many nephews and nieces. He survived by his loving companion, Betsey Hilfrank.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Sunday, February 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. Followed immediately by a time of remembrance to share your memories of Lewie. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Those who wish to remember Lewie in a special way may make gifts in his memory to The Animal Refuge League in Westbrook.

