Grade 12: Highest Honors: Caitlin Perrigo; High Honors: Vernon Wells; and Honors: Adam Conroy, Zackery Dubois, Sophia Loranger, Timothy McGonagle,
Jacob Methot, Irma Valencia and Ethan Weber.
Grade 11: Highest Honors: Papassorn Aikins, Ryan Crockett, Kaitlin Halle, Ryan Johnson; High Honors: Julia Clark, Leah Green, Skyler Lane, Duffy Rose, Nicholas Roy; and Honors: Andrew Charron, Peter Coleman, Broderick Dunbar, Garrett Dupee, Zachary LaPlante, Gabriel LaSalle, Jessica Lavigne, Kayd’n Neves, Kelly Palkovic, Shani Plante and Ciara Roche.
Grade 10: Highest Honors: Emily Tucker; High Honors: Riley Fish, Melissa Pelletier, Gabrielle Perry; and Honors: Ganelle Ferguson, Makayla Gagnon, Alexander Hodgkins, Gavin Sperlich and KellenZecchinelli.
Grade 9: Highest Honors: Camryn Blatchfrord. Elise MacNair, Jamie Sperlich; High Honors: Brie Blanchette, Madelyn Dow, Gabriella Gagne, Hope Merrill, Jossolyn Riccardo; and Honors: Ashlyn Baldridge, Ally Blanchette, Samuel Clarke, Brady Croteau, James Erickson, Jaeden Grenier, Olivia Macary, Alex Nguyen, Adyson Peters, Daniel Reynolds, Summer St. Louis, Noah Thao and Elijah Vasquez.
