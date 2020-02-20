BANGOR — Plans for a new jail in Maine are on hold in the wake of criticism from the public about a plan for an eight-story, 250-bed facility that some feared would have altered the Bangor skyline.
Commissioners in Penobscot County decided to pause the planning process after residents voiced concerns about the height and size of the facility, the Bangor Daily News reported. That means commissioners won’t put a referendum on the June ballot asking voters to fund the project, which was estimated to cost $65 to $70 million.
The facility would’ve been more than 116,000 square feet and it would’ve taken the place of a former YMCA building in Bangor’s downtown.
Penobscot County Commissioner Chairman Peter Baldacci said commissioners would see if the height of the project could be reduced. However, commissioner’s aren’t considering other sites for the facility, he said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Ovechkin scores 699th, but Caps lose to Montreal in OT, 4-3.
-
Maine Red Claws
Tacko shows versatility as Red Claws top College Park, 119-100
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ basketball: Sanford pulls another upset, with top-seeded Riots up next
-
Sports
Skiing: Maranacook sweeps Class B Alpine titles
-
Local & State
Penobscot County to redesign jail proposal after criticism
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.