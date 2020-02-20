The Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association Winter Youth and Family Field Day will take place Sunday at the John Rogers Outdoor Education Center on Pitch Pine Hill, 272 Main Road in Phippsburg.

Planned events include dogsledding, nordic skiing, snow shoeing, tracking, introduction to orienteering, cell phone scavenger hunt, a hunting dog demonstration and a visit with Chewonki’s owls.

Activities will depend on snow conditions.

Registration is from 8-8:45 a.m. A brief talk about safety and then the hour-long activity sessions begins at 9 a.m. The sessions will be organized with small groups of kids and parents led by experts in each activity. Lunch is at about 11 a.m, followed by a visit with the owls of Chewonki’s Traveling Natural History Program.

Kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The day’s activities and lunch are free.

