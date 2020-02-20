Old Orchard Beach police have charged a Portland man with stabbing two men at a party last weekend.

Akram Ibriham, 18, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, Capt. David Hemingway said in a news release.

Police identified the stabbing victims as 20-year-old Joshua Burris of Lincoln and 20-year-old Adam Macfarlane of Portland.

Old Orchard Beach officers responded to the report of a stabbing at 15 Carll Ave. around 1:16 a.m. Sunday, according to Hemingway. Police said one of the men was transported to Maine Medical Center, but they did not specify which one.

Other partygoers told police that the men had been stabbed by a single male suspect. Ibriham was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Tuesday and transported to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was being held Thursday night on $50,000 cash bail.

Hemingway said the investigation remains active, and he encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 934-4911.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: