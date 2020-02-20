Roots rock/Americana/alt-country act The Mallett Brothers Band celebrated its 10th anniversary as a band in the fall by re-recording the song “Low Down,” the title track of its second album, from 2011. The 2019 version is nearly twice as long as the original with a new arrangement that’s bigger and bolder. But that’s not the only difference. Singer Kenya Hall is on lead vocals, and her full, soulful pipes are among the best in Maine. The Mallett Brothers Band is fronted by brothers Will and Luke Mallett, sons of folk singer David Mallett.

Curious what the original version of “Low Down” sounds like? Click here.

Want to see The Mallett Brothers Band live? They’ll be at Moose Alley in Rangeley on Friday and Saturday night.

