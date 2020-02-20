SACO — Police in Saco say the two men found dead at a home on Davis Drive in January perished due to an accidental drug overdose.

Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress on Friday said toxicology tests conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner resulted in that determination.

Police discovered the bodies of Jeffrey Robinson, 36, and his cousin, Nicholas Robinson, 25, just before 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6 after receiving information of a subject seen in the residence, whom the reporting party believed was unresponsive.

Police did not disclose the type of drug involved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: