The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Triad will present a Lunch and Learn Program for seniors at St. Charles Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick, at 10:30 a.m. March 31. Merrymeeting Bay Triad of Brunswick/Bath/Harpswell/Topsham will assist.

This is an opportunity to learn more about issues related to seniors and their families, including learning how to avoid frauds and scams that often target senior members of the community.

Following the presentations, a hot lunch will be served. The presentation is free and open to all seniors, an RSVP is requested for planning purposes. Respond by calling (207) 774-1444, ext. 2228 by March 13.

