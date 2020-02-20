The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Triad will present a Lunch and Learn Program for seniors at St. Charles Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick, at 10:30 a.m. March 31. Merrymeeting Bay Triad of Brunswick/Bath/Harpswell/Topsham will assist.
This is an opportunity to learn more about issues related to seniors and their families, including learning how to avoid frauds and scams that often target senior members of the community.
Following the presentations, a hot lunch will be served. The presentation is free and open to all seniors, an RSVP is requested for planning purposes. Respond by calling (207) 774-1444, ext. 2228 by March 13.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association to host Winter Youth and Family Field Day
-
Business
The ‘Codfather’s’ boats, fishing permits will stay in Massachusetts
-
Times Record
Seniors lunch and lean program to take place in March
-
Times Record
Local land trust partners with bat house manufacturer
-
Times Record
Lincoln County spay/neuter program expanding