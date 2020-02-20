Arrests and summonses

Due to the Presidents Day holiday, South Portland arrests and summonses were not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.

Fire calls

2/11 at 9:50 a.m. Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Ocean Street.

2/11 at 7:44 p.m. False alarm on Dartmouth Street.

2/11 at 8:24 p.m. False alarm on Broadway.

2/12 at 4:06 p.m. False alarm on Runway Road.

2/12 at 5:22 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Kelley Street.

2/12 at 5:34 p.m. False alarm on Rock Crest Drive, Cape Elizabeth.

2/13 at 5:49 a.m. Good intent call on Broadway.

2/13 at 5:56 a.m. False alarm on Main Street.

2/13 at 7:20 a.m. False alarm on Main Street.

2/13 at 8:06 a.m. Vehicle accident on Philbrook Avenue.

2/13 at 8:48 a.m. False alarm on Sable Oaks Drive.

2/13 at 10:31 a.m. Gas leak on Broadway.

2/13 at 10:53 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Landry Circle.

2/13 at 3:44 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Casco Bay Bridge.

2/13 at 4:41 p.m. False alarm on Main Street.

2/14 at 8:51 a.m. Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Pine Street.

2/15 at 8:50 p.m. False alarm on Main Street.

2/15 at 9:36 p.m. False alarm on Main Street.

2/16 at 9:23 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Landry Circle.

2/16 at 11:20 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Landry Circle.

2/16 at 5:34 p.m. False alarm on Running Hill Road.

2/17 at 6:37 p.m. False alarm on Old Bog Road.

EMS

South Portland responded to 62 calls from Feb. 11-17.

