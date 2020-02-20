AUGUSTA – Emily Collins hit big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter, including the tiebreaking jumper in the final minute that lifted Valley over Rangeley 49-47 in a Class D South girls’ basketball semifinal Thursday morning at the Augusta Civic Center.

Collins scored nine of third-seeded Valley’s 15 points in the fourth quarter, and each of her four field goals either pushed her team ahead or tied the game.

“She likes the spotlight, there’s no doubt about it,” Cavaliers Coach Paul Belanger said. “She plays for it.”

“If it wasn’t for her, we might have lost,” Valley freshman Brielle Smith said.

Collins, a sophomore, tied the score with a 3-pointer early in the fourth and later made a jumper that put the Cavaliers ahead 43-41. She broke another tie with about two minutes to play. After Rangeley’s Lauren Eastlack hit a pair of free throws to make it 47-47, Collins hit the winning midrange jumper.

Collins finished with 11 points.

Valley (10-10) will face top-seeded Greenville (18-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Lakers rolled past No. 4 Seacoast Christian, 52-33, in the other semifinal Thursday.

Winnie LaRochelle paced Rangeley (17-3) with 20 points.

DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 48, KATAHDIN 34: Kaylee Morey scored 13 points and Brittany Gray added 10 to lead the second-seeded Mariners (18-2) past the No. 3 Cougars (14-6) in a Class D North semifinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Katahdin’s Danielle Libby tallied 16 points.

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 68, SHEAD 39: The top-seeded Warriors (20-0) got 18 points from Madison Russell and rolled past the Tigers (13-7) in a Class D North semifinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Cami Shields added 12 points, and Kacy Daggett, Makaelyn Porter and Paige Vose each added 10 as the Warriors advanced to face second-seeded Deer Isle-Stonington at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Ryleigh Andrews paced Shead with 17 points.

