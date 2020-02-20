WESTBROOK — The building on Vallee Square has two spaces up for rent, and the city is hoping to attract businesses new to downtown Westbrook to fill them.

“That space is the center of our downtown. One of the things I’ve been looking for is to get a provision store there, something like a Rosemont Bakery, a place that is a full-on deli with wine and cheese, an array of products. I’ve been trying to land one in that space or somewhere in that area,” sad Dan Stevenson, economic development director.

An empty office space behind Bloom Consignment and the Tropical Sun Tanning space are both available. Other businesses in the building are the Frog and Turtle, Sun Tan Tiki, Big Fin Poke, Legends Rest Taproom and Fajita Grill.

The manager of Tropical Sun was unavailable for comment.

The recent second floor expansion of the Frog and Turtle restaurant involved an upgrade to the water main for the entire Vallee Square building. That broadened the potential uses of the spaces in the building.

“The spaces can now take some more business that is maybe more water heavy. Maybe not a brewery or something, but the possibilities are greater,” said restaurant and building co-owner James Tranchemontagne.

The Frog and Turtle is now using its second floor, which is open to the public and available for rent for events or gatherings.

“We are now having talks. Our first was last week with speakers going over the history of the Presumpscot River,” Tranchemontagne said.

The restaurant is set to host a talk on restoring old schooners with Capt. Noah Barns. The date is tentatively set for March 25. Check www.thefrogandturtle.com for updates.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: