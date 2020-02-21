BIDDEFORD — Maine State Police say a Biddeford woman is lucky to be alive after she was found unresponsive behind the wheel with a needle sticking out of her arm.

According to police, the 33-year-old women drove her car into guardrails at the South Portland exit of the Maine Turnpike on Tuesday afternoon. When Trooper Jesse Duda arrived at the crash, he found the woman slumped over her steering wheel unconscious and the needle was in her arm. Duda gave the woman two doses of NARCAN and she was revived and taken to the hospital by ambulance. She has since been released from the hospital

The woman was not charged and her name is not being released. Damage to the car was minor, according to police.

NARCAN is the brand name for Naloxone, which is a nasal spray that helps reverse an opioid overdose and is available at most Maine pharmacies without a prescription.

