Maranacook used its full-court attack to grab a comfortable lead and then showed poised to work the clock down the stretch as it earned a 60-48 win over Wells in the Class B South boys’ basketball final Friday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Cash McClure led the top-seeded Black Bears (19-2), scoring 15 of his 23 points in the first half as Maranacook built a 31-21 lead. He finished off the win with six straight free throws in the final 1:16.

Wells, the No. 6 seed, did a good job of staying within striking range and was able to get the lead down to six points on three occasions in the third quarter, but Maranacook answered each time, twice with 3-pointers from Skyler Boucher and Casey Cormier (16 points)

Maranacook advances to its first state title game since it won the 2008 Class B championship, which was its second state crown in three seasons.

The Black Bears will play at 8:45 p.m. next Friday at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center against the winner of Saturday’s North final between Ellsworth (17-3) and defending state champion Caribou (19-1).

Wells (10-11) was playing in its fourth straight Class B South final, but the Warriors lost for second year in a row after winning regional titles in 2017 and 2018. Like last season, the Warriors entered the tournament with an 8-10 record.

McClure, named the regional’s most outstanding player, kept the pace at a high tempo in the first half with his ability to push the ball up the court, either off the dribble or with quick passes. The Black Bears also shined defensively, using quick hands to force nine first-half turnovers. Many came when Maranacook was able to deflect interior passes as Wells attempted to pound the ball into its big men, Gavyn Leighton and Nate Chandler.

Caleb Corey led Wells with eight first-half points, including a tough pull-up jumper at the halftime buzzer. It was Corey’s second halftime buzzer-beater of the tournament.

Chandler led Wells with 12 points. Corey, Leighton and Dufort each finished with nine.

This story will be updated.

