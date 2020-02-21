KENNEBUNK — As women, it’s natural to want to find connection, meaning, and purpose. But with so many competing roles and responsibilities, it’s easy to lose sight of what matters most to when it comes to a career. Anush Hansen, certified career counselor and licensed professional counselor, and Jen Hart, strengths coach, career practitioner, and educator, are co-facilitating a six-week career development and support group for women who want to work on uncovering their interests, values, natural talents,

needs, and goals, and move toward a more authentic career and life.

The six-week course, called Navigating Toward Your Authentic Career, and part of the Chamber’s DRIVEN Women series, is designed to foster collaboration, connection, and support among professional women in the community; build insight and awareness around career interests, natural talents, and values; aid in the creation of and vision for future growth and development; and help identify concrete steps for moving toward an authentic and fulfilling career.

The group will begin Wednesday, May 6, and meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for six consecutive Wednesdays through June 10, upstairs at the Chamber of Commerce, 16 Water St., Kennebunk.

Participants should bring a own journal for reflection exercises. A copy of the book “StrengthsFinder 2.0” will be provided and is included in the cost of the group. Cost is $295 per person. To register, call Anush Hansen at Kennebunk Counseling to register: 207-494-4040.

The group is limited to 16 participants. Preregistration and prepayment are required.

Each week, the group will engage in a specific, interactive career exploration activity, followed by a supportive group discussion. The weekly agenda will be as follows:

Week 1: Welcome, building group cohesion and reflecting on how personality plays into work.

Week 2: Exploring and articulating a career and work/life balance values.

Week 3: Who You Are Matters – Sparking meaningful conversations and connections about what’s next.

Week 4: Clifton StrengthsFinder – Reflection on personal talents, growth mindset and how they impact life and career.

Week 5: Discovering authentic voice through strengths and natural talents.

Week 6: Wrap-up and Celebration – Pivoting and owning professional development.

Anush Hansen is owner of Kennebunk Counseling, where she provides holistic career counseling services for individuals who want to find fulfillment in their work and life. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor in the state of Maine, and a certified career counselor credentialed through the National Career Development Association. Hansen holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling from the University of New Hampshire, and a master’s in public health from the University of Massachusetts. She loves helping and supporting others in discovering purpose in their work, and creating the kind of life they want for themselves. Hansen lives in Kennebunk with her family. To learn more about Anush and the career counseling services she provides, visit www.kennebunkcounseling.com

Jen Hart is originally from Maine, has worked in healthcare and education, and loves working with individuals and groups to facilitate personal growth and exploration of how natural talents can be applied toward career goals. Hart is a Gallup strengths coach, certified

global career development facilitator, and holds a license as a clinical professional counselor. She has eight years of experience in the area of adult learning, with proficiency in teaching, curriculum development, and training. Recognized as expert educator, she has taught courses in psychology and career exploration.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »