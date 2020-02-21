OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Conrad J. Boisvert Jr., 88, of Biddeford and long-time resident of Old Orchard Beach, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born Feb. 9, 1932 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Conrad and Rose Anna Berthiaume Boisvert. He was educated at St. Joseph Grammar School and St.

Louis High School in Biddeford.

On Oct. 25, 1952, he married Bernice A Romprey in St. Mary’s Church. Bernice died Feb. 17, 1957. They had been blessed with a son, Michael. On Nov. 11, 1961 he married Marie A. Berube in St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach. His first employment was as a cook’s helper at the Mary Evans Hotel at Biddeford Pool (now Marie-Joseph Spiritual Center). He worked 20 years at the Pepperell Mfg. Sheeting division, 12 years at the Saco Tannery in the finish department, a year at Nike Shoe, and 12 years at Biddeford Textile as a jet dye operator. He retired March 1, 1997. From 1950 to 1963 he was a member of the Maine National Guard HQ and HQ company in Saco, holding the rank of sergeant.

A member of St. Margaret’s Church he had been head usher there and at St. Luke’s Chapel; he had also been a member of the Christian Coalition. A member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 2266, Conrad had been a member and Faithful Navigator of the Rev. James J. Mullen Fourth degree Assembly; as a third degree knight he served as Recorder. He was also a Color Corps member of the K of C Assembly.

In the late seventies, Conrad served the Town of Old Orchard as chairman of the Road and Sidewalk Committee. On March 1, 1990, he was appointed to the President George Bush Presidential Task Force. He and his wife Marie had enjoyed visiting many shrines in the U.S. and Canada, including the National Shrine

of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., Ste. Anne de Beaupre in Quebec and Our Lady of Lasallette in Attleboro, Massachusetts. They also liked to travel and dine out. Conrad enjoyed flower gardening, hockey and penning letters to the editors of the area newspapers.

Marie preceded him in death on April 10, 2009. He leaves a son, Michael Boisvert; and wife, Sue of Saco; a granddaughter, Brittany and husband, Dimitri Baumann, and great-granddaughter Ellie whom he called his “little angel”.

Visiting hours will be 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

