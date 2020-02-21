The final year and a half of Marissa Kennedy’s short life was filled with dozens of unexcused school absences, missed field trips, emergency room visits and interactions with child welfare workers looking into potential abuse.

Yet a document released Friday shows child welfare caseworkers, medical professionals and police failed to piece together the information – or see through the excuses offered by Marissa’s parents – before the 10-year-old died from prolonged abuse.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services released 12 pages of additional “summary information” offering the most detailed public account yet of events leading up to Marissa’s death in February 2018. The medical examiner determined she died of “battered child syndrome” after months of severe abuse.

DHHS disclosed the information, as allowed by law, hours after Sharon Kennedy, who name was Sharon Carrillo at the time of her arrest, was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of her daughter. Marissa’s stepfather, Julio Carrillo, is already serving a 55-year sentence.

While aspects of the information came out during Sharon Carrillo’s trial in December, the document illustrates in extensive detail how often school personnel, neighbors and medical professionals contacted DHHS with concerns about Marissa’s well-being.

For instance, teachers or other staff at Marissa’s elementary schools in Bangor notified or spoke with DHHS on at least eight separate occasions between October 2016 and June 2017 to discuss her repeated absences. She was also not allowed to attend any field trips one year and was “sleepy” all week, which Sharon Carrillo blamed on new medications aimed at addressing what her parents said were behavioral issues.

“Marissa had continued to miss school and discrepancies were noted in the family’s explanations for her absences,” reads one summary from April 4, 2017. “Julio had reported that Marissa was hospitalized, but her doctor was not aware of any hospital admission. School personnel also reported they had been to the home and talked with neighbors who said they were worried about the family but did not want to share additional information.”

Julio and Sharon Carrillo brought Marissa to emergency rooms more than a dozen times but seemingly always for behavioral issues and never for abuse-related injuries.

The DHHS document also highlights the numerous times that child welfare caseworkers or others suspected Julio Carrillo was abusing his daughter and potentially his wife but felt they lacked sufficient proof.

“The caseworker explained the Department’s concerns regarding domestic violence; Julio not allowing Marissa or Sharon to speak privately with providers; and about inconsistencies in their statements about services, appointments, housing, etc.,” reads a description of a June 16, 2017, conversation between the DHHS-employed caseworker and a case manager with an outside agency.

“The case manager reported that Marissa wouldn’t talk to her and she was very concerned about Marissa’s demeanor,” the entry continues. “The case manager also reported that Sharon did very little talking and didn’t want to sign any releases.”

Yet less than two weeks later, the case manager “reported she had to close Marissa’s case due to being unable to complete the assessment within 30 days.” DHHS then referred the Carrillos’ case to another outside contractor, known as an “alternative response program.”

