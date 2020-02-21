Noble and Wells each added a second wrestling state title Friday as they won Maine’s inaugural dual state championships.

Noble, which won the traditional Class A championship on Saturday, earned the Class A dual title at Skowhegan High with victories over Oxford Hills in the quarterfinals (54-28), Camden Hills in the semifinals (54-30) and Mt. Ararat/Brunswick in the final (65-16).

The Knights dominated the championship match, winning 11 of 14 weight classes, including 10 pins, by Alex Marchand (106), Aiden O’Connor (113), Caleb Hebert (126), Rob Pilecki (145), Sam Martel (152), Chris Pilcher (160), Jacob Mulligan (182), Aaron Foley-Pratt (195), Blake Ouellette (220) and PJ Exel (285). Josh Cote (132) won by technical fall.

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick got pins from Spencer LeClair (138) and Ben Laurence (170) and a major decision from Brycen Kowalski (120).

In the Class B meet at Penobscot Valley High, Wells defeated Dexter in the championship match, 50-30. The Warriors got pins from Dan Marquis (113), Michael Ducharme (120), Trevor Bickford (138) and Devin Bickford (182), and major decisions from Evan Cash (170) and Jonah Potter (195).

Earlier, Wells beat Foxcroft Academy in the quarterfinals (54-25) and Belfast in the semifinals (48-33).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 43, GARDINER 37: The top-seeded Broncos (20-1) used a 15-point effort from senior Alydia Brillant and a strong defensive effort to rally in the second half and win their third straight Class A North championship, at the Augusta Civic Center.

Bella McLaughlin and Amelia McLaughlin each added nine points for Hampden, which will play Marshwood in the state final next Saturday afternoon at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.

Bailey Poore scored 25 points for second-seeded Gardiner (17-4), but the Tigers went held without a field goal in the final five minutes.

CENTRAL AROOSTOOK 35, DEXTER 32: Maci Beals scored the go-ahead basket in the final two minutes as the sixth-seeded Panthers (17-4) defeated the No. 4 Tigers (15-5) in a Class D North semifinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Dexter rallied from a 27-18 deficit to take a 32-31 lead with 3:40 remaining, but was held scoreless the rest of the way.

Beals finished with 13 points, Libby Grass had 12 and Breann Bradbury added 10 as only three players scored for Central Aroostook.

Peyton Grant led Dexter with 16 points.

