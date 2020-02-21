ORONO — Mitchell Fossier had goal and three assists to lead the University of Maine to a 6-1 men’s hockey win over Vermont on Friday night at Alfond Arena.

Fossier was one of six goal scorers for the Black Bears (17-10-4, 11-8-2 Hockey East). Patrick Shea and Eduards Tralmaks each had a goal and an assist while Adam Dawe, Ryan Smith and Jack Quinlivan also scored goals. Tim Doherty had three assists and goalie Jeremy Swayman had 23 saves.

Bryce Misley gave the Catamounts (3-22-5, 0-17-3) a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the game. Stefanos Lekkas made 34 saves.

BOWDOIN 2, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1: Pat Geary set up Chris Brown early in the second period, then converted an assist from Michael Brown for a power-play goal as Bowdoin (11-11-1, 7-9-1 NESCAC) opened a 2-0 lead over the Camels (10-11-2, 6-9-2) in New London, Connecticut.

Alex Zafonte made 35 saves for the Polar Bears, allowing a goal by Brett Stirling two minutes into the third period. Avery Gobbo had 22 saves for Connecticut College.

TUFTS 3, COLBY 1: Anthony Farinacci broke a 1-1 tie midway through the second period and Mason Babbidge added a third-period goal as the Jumbos (8-14-1, 6-10-1 NESCAC) beat Colby (7-13-3, 3-12-2) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Nick Schultze gave Tufts a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game, before J.P. Schuhlen tied the game for the Mules with an assist from Carter Breitenfeldt.

Tufts goalie Josh Sarlo made 32 saves; Colby’s Andrew Tucci had 25.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 2, WENTWORTH 1: Brett Mecrones and Liam Darcy scored 41 seconds apart late in the second period and the Nor’easters (17-4-2, 13-2-2 CCC) slipped past Wentworth (7-14-3, 3-11-3) in Biddeford.

Jake McKenelley scored the Leopards 1:19 into the second period.

Ben Churchfield had 29 saves for UNE, and Connor Carbo 37 for Wentworth.

SOFTBALL

MAINE SPLITS TWO: Maine opened its season Friday in the University of South Carolina-Upstate Tournament in Spartanburg, South Carolina, first beating LaSalle, 4-2, before losing to Virginia, 1-0.

Kya Enos had an RBI single and Kelby Drew blasted a three-run homer as the Black Bears beat LaSalle. Kyleigh O’Donnell pitched four innings of two-hit relief, striking out three and walking one to get the win.

Donna Friedman’s RBI single pushed across the only run in the second game for Virginia (6-4). Maine loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning but could not push a run across.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MIDDLEBURY 3, BOWDOIN 0: Sidney Portner scored seven minutes into the game and the Panthers (18-2-3, 13-11) went on to a NESCAC win against Bowdoin (8-12-3, 4-10-1) in Brunswick.

Jenna Letterie added two goals and Lin Han had 13 saves for Middlebury. Dani Marquez stopped 31 for the Polar Bears.

COLBY 1, AMHERST 0: Lauren Klein scored with 56 seconds to play in the second period from Moira Mullaney and Bri Michaud-Nolan as the Mules (14-5-4, 9-3-3 NESCAC) blanked the Mammoths (14-5-4, 8-4-3) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Nina Prunster stopped 34 shots to get the shutout for Colby. Caitlin Walker had 20 saves for Amherst.

ENDICOTT 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Jillian Gibbs and Jade Meier had a goal and an assist each as the Gulls (22-2-0, 15-0-0 Colonial Hockey) beat the Nor’easters (15-7-2, 10-3-2) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Julia Benjamin made 42 saves for UNE, while Alyssa Peterson stopped 17 shots for Endicott.

