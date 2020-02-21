Visit Freeport will present the 13th Annual Flavors of Freeport Feb. 21-23 when guests are invited to savor the flavors of local restaurants, artisan makers and purveyors both in businesses throughout town and at two signature celebration events.

The weekend kicks off with Fare & Ice at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Freeport on Friday, February 21 from 5 – 9 pm. Guests are invited to indulge in sweet & savory tastes from more than two dozen chefs, makers & purveyors including Petrillo’s, The Harraseeket Inn, Lobster Cooker, Mere Point Oyster Company, Love Point Oysters, Gritty McDuff’s, Portersfield Cider, Bow Street Market, Betty Reez Whoopiez, Bridgham & Cook, Ltd., Linda Bean’s Perfect Maine Kitchen & Topside Tavern, Coffee By Design, Hilton Garden Inn Freeport Downtown, Pineland Farms, Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections, Wanderlust Juicery, Stars & Stripes Brewing Company, Crazy Loco Corn / Athena’s Cantina, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., Freeport Café and Azure.

Awards for best savory, best sweet, best beverage and presentation will be awarded by three distinguished guest judges. The panel includes Cherie Scott, Kate McAleer and Jack Van Paepeghem.

Scott is the founder and host of Mumbai to Maine television series, podcast and website, as well as a culinary instructor at the Stonewall Kitchen Cooking School.

McAleer is the founder of Bixby & Co in Rockland. She’s won numerous awards including the Tory Burch Foundation Fellow, Gorham Savings Bank’s LaunchPad, and Maine’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year from the Small Business Administration.

Jack Van Paepeghem is the is the one-man quality-control department at Oxbow Brewing Co. in Newcastle and the Curriculum Coordinator for the Maine Brew Bus. Van Paepeghem is also an Advance Cicerone, one of only a handful in New England to have earned the distinction, which requires a solid understanding and distinctive expertise in beer as well as an excellent ability to detect and describe beer flavors using both consumer and brewer vocabulary.

After filling up on all the delicious fare, guests are invited to chill outside in the courtyard Ice Bar with a frosty beverage, marvel at the creative ice sculptures, and get cozy by roaring fires.

The Flavors of Freeport Ice Bar is also open on Saturday, February 22 featuring a funkadelic performance by Motor Booty Affair.

Tickets for Fare & Ice or Flavors of Freeport Ice Bar with Motor Booty Affair are $30 each. A combo ticket for both signature events is $50. Tickets for both events are on sale at visitfreeport.com.

Throughout the weekend, visitors to Freeport will find a variety of foodie events from chocolate factory tours and a lobster brunch to culinary classes and tastings all over town. A full calendar of the events is available at visitfreeport.com.

For more information go online to visitfreeport.com, look for Flavors of Freeport on Facebook, or call the Visit Freeport office at 207-865-1212 to request a printed brochure by mail.

