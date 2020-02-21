Senior guard Franny Ramsdell scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, going 6 for 6 at the foul line, as Wells High defeated Yarmouth 41-37 in the Class B South girls’ basketball championship game Friday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.

The third-seeded Warriors (15-6) will make their first appearance in a state championship game since 1979, when they lost the Class C title game to Hodgdon. Wells will face either Waterville or Hermon, who play Saturday, in Bangor at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.

Ramsdell received the Mike DiRenzo award, given to the outstanding player in the regional tournament.

Wells used an inside advantage to take a 15-7 lead in the first quarter, continually getting to the basket for lay-ups. But the Warriors struggled mightily after that.

Wells had 11 turnovers in the second quarter, another six in the third. But Yarmouth couldn’t take advantage and Wells led, 25-21, into the fourth.

Yarmouth pulled within two early, then Grace Boucher hit a big 3-pointer from the left corner with 6:05 left to make it 30-23. The Clippers, behind Katelyn D’Appolonia and Margaret McNeil, kept coming back.

But Ramsdell hit all four foul shots she took in the final 1:26, and Boucher hit another with 26.3 second left, to lift the Warriors to the title.

Fifth-seeded Yarmouth finished 12-9, three of the losses to Wells. D’Appolonia, a sophomore, led Yarmouth with 17 points.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: