Re: “Letter to the editor: Referendum can’t stop Hydro-Quebec line,” by Orlando Delogu (Feb. 17):
The author is mistaken. The Maine Constitution, Article IV, Part 3, Section 18 says: “The electors (voters) may propose … any bill, resolve, or resolution … .” The referendum is a resolve to direct the Public Utilities Commission to lawfully retract its decision to grant a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the New England Clean Energy Connect project. Just to be clear: A resolve is a written motion, which is a formal proposal, that a deliberative assembly take certain action, which is exactly what the wording in the initiative states.
To quote from the initiative: “The amended order must find that the construction and operation of the NECEC transmission project are not in the public interest and that there is not a public need for the NECEC transmission project. There not being a public need, the amended order must deny the request for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the NECEC transmission project.”
The wording in the resolution is for a very specific action, which holds the PUC to its purpose (as stated in Maine Statutes Title 35-A, Part 1): “To ensure that there is a regulatory system for public utilities in the State … that is consistent with the public interest.” There is no more accurate way to measure public interest than a statewide vote. If the state votes for the PUC to reverse its decision, then the PUC must do so under the statute of its existence.
Troy Hull
Starks
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Gray: Feb. 21
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Scarborough has already paid for WEX
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Balentine glossed over ‘glorious’ Reagan era
-
Scarborough Leader
Libray hosts Story Time on Saturday mornings
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Susan Collins’ foes should reveal funding sources
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.