There is no question that vaccines save lives.

There is no question that vaccines are safe, highly regulated and closely monitored when administered to patients.

There is no question that vaccines are a significant advancement and the most life-saving innovation in modern medicine.

There is no question in contagious public health emergencies, like the current coronavirus outbreak, that the public demands new vaccines be developed urgently to prevent ongoing spread.

There is no question that we must keep vaccination rates high in the population to protect the very young, the frail and those whose immune systems are weakened by diseases such as cancer.

There is no question that the United States is still at risk, as demonstrated by the measles outbreaks in 2019.

There is no question that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all children receive vaccines according to the established schedule to protect them, their families and their classmates in school and day care.

These are the reasons that the pediatricians of the Maine AAP encourage all Mainers to join us in voting “no” on Question 1 on March 3. Keep our children and communities healthy.

Deborah Hagler, M.D.

president-elect, Maine chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Harpswell

Jennifer Jewell, M.D.

education chair, Maine chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Portland

