BRUNSWICK – Guy Ciccarelli Jr, 87, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. Junior was born on June 21, 1932 in Portland.

He lived on Munjoy Hill as a boy; then on Washington Avenue for the majority of his adult life. There he shared the unique, beautiful, old house and extensive gardens with his wife and his parents, Guy and Anna (Aceto) Ciccarelli Sr.

Guy was a graduate of Portland High School. He then worked for many years in construction, and as a bricklayer and stone mason. At times working for his uncle, Samuel Aceto, at his company. Guy was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers.

He married Anna Marie (Maiorano) in 1959 at St. Peter’s Church in Portland. They were together 56 years until her passing in 2016. In later years they enjoyed traveling and long winters in Spring Hill, Fla., where they had many friends as close as family.

Guy was a loyal friend and an outgoing person. He couldn’t go anywhere in greater Portland without running into someone he knew, and with whom he needed to say hello. He had a strong, unwavering faith and was active for many years at his beloved St. Peter’s Church; where he was in the Holy Name Society and served as a Eucharistic Minister. He also belonged to the Italian Heritage Center and the Elks Club.

Although he lived in Lisbon Falls and then Brunswick, Guy still made regular trips to Portland to visit these favorite places. As well as to visit his wife’s grave and keep it decorated.

He was blessed with good health and a sharp mind his whole 87 years. He was family-focused and looked forward to events. He remembered everyone’s birthdays and anniversaries; adding new dates to his list that he kept as his family grew.

Guy was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Anna Marie, his sister, Marie O’Connell and her husband Robert, and brother, Nicolo. Also by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his son, Guy Ciccarelli III and his wife Melissa, his daughter, Maria Ciccarelli and her husband Joseph Murphy; grandchildren, who meant the world to him, Anthony (and wife Susie), Annalyse, Alysha (and Ken), Shannon (and Danny), Summer, Caroline, and “his buddy” Joey; one great-granddaughter, Abby; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Guy’s visiting hours on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. Peters Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland, ME 04101. A committal service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland, ME 04106.

Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Guy’s online guestbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous