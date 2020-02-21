NORTHGLENN, Colo. – Laura Belle Allard Swain Brann, 84, of Avamere Nursing Home, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Laura was born in Auburn on Jan. 26, 1935. She was the first of three daughters born to Harold and Marguerite Arris Allard.

Laura grew up in Brunswick and graduated valedictorian of the Brunswick High School class of 1952.

On Feb. 4, 1956, Laura married Gerald K. Swain. They lived in East Brunswick where they had three children, Brian, Brenda and Barbara. Gerald passed away in April of 1972.

Three years later, Laura married Leonard C. Brann. They lived in Brunswick where they had a daughter, Pamela.

Laura was very involved in the Brunswick community. She coached Ponytail softball, served as president of the Will Ryder bowling league (where she was also an avid bowler), sang and performed in the annual American Cancer Society Crusade Capers, socialized at the 55 Plus Center, ushered at the Maine State Music Theater, volunteered at the soup kitchen and supported local political campaigns. Never one to shy away from sharing her opinions, Laura was known throughout the area for writing letters to the editor of the Times Record. Laura loved the many pets she had throughout the years. She spent her free time playing card games, watching her beloved New England Patriots, and pursuing ongoing education. As an adult, Laura took classes at UMA and through correspondence schools. Her favorite subjects were math and creative writing.

Laura lived in the Brunswick area 72 years before moving to Colorado in 2007 to be closer to her youngest daughter, and to her nephew, Richard Crocker and wife, Toni.

In Colorado, Laura continued her involvement in local politics, church activities, and academic endeavors while enjoying the milder climate and scenic mountain views. Laura graduated from Front Range Community College with her Associates of the Arts in 2012 at the age of 77!

Laura was predeceased by both of her parents; her sister, Audrey; her nephew, Jimmy; her son-in-law, Mike Rollins; and her first husband, Gerald.

Laura is survived by her sister, Nellie Berry of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; four children, Brian Swain of San Antonio, Brenda Veale and husband, Brian of Gwinn, Mich., Barbara Rollins and companion, Jim McDuff of Brunswick, and Pam Migliore and husband, Rob of Thornton, Colo. She has numerous nieces and nephews.

Laura was Nana to eight grandchildren, Brandon and Bradley Veale, Breanna Veale Kovarik, Wendell and John Bailey, James Rollins, and Siena and Jackson Migliore.

Laura was Super Nana to nine great-grandchildren, Harper and Theo Kovarik, Gabriel Lawrence, Tiffany, Julia, Trent and Kendra Bailey, and Austen and Lillie Rollins.

A celebration of life service is planned for May 9, at 11 a.m. at East Brunswick Baptist Church on Farley Road in Brunswick with a reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MidCoast Humane Society in Brunswick, Maine or at https://midcoasthumane.org/donate

