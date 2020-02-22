Oxford Hills went on an 11-0 run after a technical foul on Portland High Coach Gerry Corcoran in the third quarter and the top-seeded Vikings pulled away for a 45-35 victory over the Bulldogs in the Class AA North girls’ basketball championship game at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The Vikings (20-1), who won the AA state title a year ago, will play the South Portland-Sanford winner in the AA state title game on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at CIA.

Third-seeded Portland finished 17-4, with three of the losses to the Vikings.

Portland led 25-21 when Corcoran received a technical with 3:08 left in the third. Cassidy Dumont hit one of the two foul shots, then Jade Smedberg scored inside.

Cecelia Dieterich followed with a 3-pointer to give the Vikings the lead at 27-25. Julia Colby ended the run with a deep 3-pointer and it was 32-25 into the fourth.

Portland would score the first five points of the fourth to pull within 32-31 but Colby swished another 3-pointer with 5:43 left to make it 35-31 and regain the momentum.

Colby finished with 14 points, seven coming in the fourth. She received the Edward “Red” McMann award, given to the tournament’s outstanding player, for the second consecutive year.

Amanda Kabantu led Portland with 10 points.

Oxford Hills never trailed in the first half, but the Vikings couldn’t pull away either. Oxford Hills twice led by six in the second quarter, the final time at 21-15 on a Brooke Carson offensive rebound basket.

But Portland, playing in a regional final for the first time since 1999, scored the last five points of the second quarter on a three-point play by Kiera Eubanks and two foul shots by Kabantu to pull within 21-20 after two.

