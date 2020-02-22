As one of the hundreds of people from western Maine who collected the more than 75,000 signatures to put the Central Maine Power corridor to a vote on November’s ballot, I was disgusted and dismayed at CMP’s brazen statements that it plans to move forward with the project regardless of what Maine voters have to say about their proposal.

CMP should respect the right of Maine voters to make their voice heard on their transmission line proposal. Maine voters, especially those in western Maine, have made it very clear that they don’t want this project because it’s a bad deal for Maine. Twenty-five towns and two county commissions have voted overwhelmingly to oppose or rescind their support for the project.

The profits of out-of-state corporations should not be prioritized over the rights of Maine people to determine their own destiny. The CMP corridor will forever damage western Maine and the communities that call the North Woods home. Maine voters have made clear they want to have a say on this consequential project, and CMP should respect their right to do so.

Amanda Beane

Farmington

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: