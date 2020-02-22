Kelsey Halliday Johnson’s Feb. 19 op-ed, “Maine Voices: Housing solutions are key to future of Portland’s thriving arts sector,” while admirable in her stated goal of supporting Portland’s arts scene through affordable-housing initiatives, misses the mark on proposed solutions.
Johnson proposes further conversation on rent control and curtailing short-term rentals. Unfortunately, neither of these policy initiatives will make Portland a more affordable or equitable place to live.
In fact, it’s now a well-established fact that expanding rent control may appear to help current tenants in the short run, but “in the long run it decreases affordability, fuels gentrification and creates negative spillovers on the surrounding neighborhood,” according to a 2018 Brookings Institute research review, among countless studies by reputable economists.
Johnson also fails to mention the well-known positive impacts of short-term rental options for lower- and middle-class families. Consider the empty nesters who may rely on the rental income from their daughter’s empty bedroom to pay for her college tuition, or the sculptors, chefs and countless other working and creative individuals whose short-term rental spaces allow them to pursue their passions, keep their homes and build a vibrant surrounding community.
The path to a more affordable and equitable Portland requires more and accessible housing: relaxing zoning rules to allow for more high-density housing options throughout the city, and expanding public transit to keep the city and its neighborhoods connected and accessible to all.
With a deep love for Portland and all who call it home,
Megan Roberts
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Klobuchar has clear path to presidential victory
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ask state, not Portland taxpayers, to fund extra $21 million for school fixes
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Warren will claw back some of what average Americans have lost
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 22
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Warren is prepared to stand up to Trump
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.