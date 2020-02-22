“Leaving the world a better place for our kids” is a phrase that’s often uttered by politicians and leaders, to great effect. It’s useful because it appeals to basic human instinct. We love our communities, we love our families – we work for certain things so that they won’t have to. It’s animal nature to position our loved ones out of harm’s way and on a path toward peaceful prosperity.

These days it’s starting to feel like that sentiment is simply being paid lip service. As we careen toward environmental collapse, we continue to elect climate change deniers. As the gulf between the haves and have-nots widens, we continue to elect politicians who side with the wealthy and corporations. Working-class Americans are less equipped than ever to create a better life for themselves, never mind their families and communities.

Every problem in society is contextualized by the reality that climate change will physically alter the Earth in profound ways. Our ability to adapt to these changes relies on the ability of people to be flexible, prepared and informed. The fact that 4 in 10 Americans would have difficulty covering an unexpected $400 bill is especially concerning in this light.

Until we start electing politicians who will meaningfully address the impending environmental crisis and present economic conditions, don’t pretend that we’re leaving the world a better place for the generations set to inherit it.

Support Democrats. Vote in the March 3 Democratic primary. Caucus with us March 8.

Joe Oliva

Portland

