The good news is that Maine is a Super Tuesday primary state and Democratic votes will really matter this year.
The bad news for Democrats is that we are all chasing our tails on the “electability” issue. Let’s stop trying to game how others will vote. On primary day, we’re meant to vote for the Democratic candidate we think will make the best president.
I’ll be voting for Elizabeth Warren. She embodies everything I want to see in our next president: integrity, stellar intelligence, the ability and desire to listen and learn from the experts. Class. Respect for our allies. Warren’s career has been dedicated to exposing and then fighting the rigged system that we all live in now. She has solid, meticulously detailed plans to claw back some of what we’ve lost in the past 40 or so years.
How will we pay for all of this? With an entirely fair wealth tax. Picture Camden Harbor on a sparkling summer day, boats of every size afloat. Now watch as an obscenely huge yacht glides into the harbor. That lone guy at the wheel on the vast, empty deck? Warren is proposing that in order to fund these vital, game-changing plans, he be taxed 2 cents on the dollar, on his wealth over $50 million. I think he can afford it, don’t you?
On March 3, let’s show the nation that in addition to being the most beautiful state, Maine is the smartest one. Vote for Elizabeth Warren.
Siobhan Kelly
Camden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Klobuchar has clear path to presidential victory
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ask state, not Portland taxpayers, to fund extra $21 million for school fixes
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Warren will claw back some of what average Americans have lost
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 22
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Warren is prepared to stand up to Trump
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.