ORONO — Jeremy Swayman stopped 30 shots and the University of Maine men’s hockey team skated to a 0-0 tie against the University of Vermont on Saturday at Alfond Arena.

The Black Bears took 33 shots, but could not get one past Steffano Lekka, and are now 17-10-5, 11-8-3 in Hockey East play.

Vermont remains winless in Hockey East (0-17-4) and is 3-22-6 overall.

CONN. COLLEGE 2, COLBY 1: Avery Gobbo made 19 saves as the Camels (11-12-2, 7-9-2 NESCAC) held off the Mules (7-14-3, 3-13-2) in New London, Connecticut.

Paul Capozzi and Anthony Quatieri scored for Conn. College, while Jalen Kaplan scored for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, BECKER 0: Justin Dixon and Derek Mecrones each had a goal and an assist as the Nor’easters (18-4-3, 14-2-2 CCC) beat the Hawks (5-19-1, 2-15-1) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Jared Christy, Aaron Aragon, and Liam Neuman also scored for UNE. Ben Churchfield and Pat Schena combined for 19 saves to hold the shutout.

BOWDOIN 4, TUFTS 2: Jimmy Duffy, Ethan Kimball and Cam Berube each scored second-period goals as the Polar Bears (12-11-1, 8-9-1 NESCAC) broke away to beat the Jumbos (8-15-1, 6-11-1) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Kimball also scored for Bowdoin in the first period.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, UMASS-BOSTON 1: Maddy Young deflected Julianne Nelson’s shot past Beacons goalie Caty Flagg 6:05 into the third overtime in Gorham, sending the fourth-seeded Huskies (12-12-2, 10-7) into the semifinal round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament with a win over No. 5 UMass-Boston (12-11-3, 8-7-2).

Katie Nolan tied the game for Southern Maine early in the third period after Katie Leffler scored for Boston during the opening period.

COLBY 2, AMHERST 2: Lexi Cafiero and Tess Dupre scored third-period goals as the Mules (14-5-5) rallied to tie the Mammoths (14-5-5) during nonconference play in Amherst, Massachusetts.

MIDDLEBURY 3, BOWDOIN 1: The Panthers (19-2-3, 14-1-1 NESCAC) scored three goals in 10 minutes and beat the Polar Bears (8-13-3, 4-10-1) in Brunswick.

Madie Leidt, Ellie Barney, and Katie Hargrave all scored for Middlebury. Anna Goldstein made just 12 saves.

Julia Surgenor scored a first period power-play goal for the Polar Bears. Dani Marquez stopped 42 shots.

MAINE 2, VERMONT 2: Tereza Vanisova and Liga Miljone scored second-period goals as the Black Bears (13-13-8, 9-11-7 WHEA) tied the Catamounts (10-16-8, 7-14-6) in Burlington, Vermont.

Maude Poulin-Labelle gave Vermont a 1-0 lead in the first period. Theresa Schafzahl tied the game 13:12 into the third.

ENDICOTT 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Ashlie Jones scored with 6:27 to play in the second period and the Gulls (23-2, 16-0 CHC) beat the Nor’easters (15-8-2, 10-4-2) in Biddeford.

Avery Lutrzykowski scored for UNE. The second-seeded Nor’easters will face third-seeded Nichols next Saturday in the CHC seminal at 3 p.m. in Biddeford.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

STONY BROOK 54, MAINE 48: Makale Foreman had 16 points to lead four players in double figures as the Seawolves (18-10, 9-4) handed the Black Bears (7-20, 3-10) their third straight defeat as in America East action at Stony Brook, New York.

Sergio El Darwich was the only player in double-figures for Maine with 18 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 88, LASELL 70: Jack Casale scored 42 points as the Monks (12-13, 6-5 GNAC) beat the Lasers (9-16, 6-5) in Standish.

Nicholas Curtis added 14 points and Tatsuaki Sakai had 10 for St. Joseph’s.

Kevin Vanderhorst had 17 points and EJ Day 15 for Lasell.

ROGER WILLIAMS 82, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 79: Drew Hart had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawks (15-10, 7-9 CCC) edged the Nor’easters (13-12, 7-9) in Biddeford.

Eli Harris added 18 points for the Hawks.

Alex Kravchuk led UNE with 27 points and eight rebounds. Siddiq Canty had 20 points and eight rebounds.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 119, SOUTHERN MAINE 67: Marcus Azor had 23 points and seven assists as the Corsairs (15-10, 10-6 Little East) dominated the Huskies (11-14, 6-10) in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Sean Leahy and Dhalyn Sanders-Dyer added 17 points apiece for Corsairs.

Jaire Roberts led the Huskies with 19 points and seven assists. Derek Haney added 12 points.

COLBY 102, BATES 94: Will King scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the second-seeded Mules (23-2) held off the seventh-seeded Bobcats (12-13) in triple overtime in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Waterville.

Noah Tyson had 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Matt Hanna added 12 points for Colby, which advances to the semifinals next weekend to face No. 3 Amherst at Tufts.

Jeff Spellman scored 23 points, while Omar Sarr had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Bates.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 77, UM-MACHIAS 76: Zachary Regan’s 3-pointer beat the clock, and the Clippers, as No. 3 Southern Maine C.C. (19-7, 11-4) grabbed an YSCC quarterfinal victory from No. 6 Machias (8-17, 6-9) in South Portland.

Regan’s winning shoot followed a pair of layups by Isaiah Plange that gave the Clippers a 76-74 lead with eight seconds left in thee game.

(3) KANSAS 64, (1) BAYLOR 61: Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and the Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) held on to beat Baylor (24-2, 13-1) in Waco, Texas, snapping the Bears’ 23-game winning streak and likely ending their five-week hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP poll.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ROGER WILLIAMS 67, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 66: Sophie Araneo made a free throw with 31 seconds left to lift the Hawks (16-9, 12-4 CCC) over the Nor’easters (18-7, 12-4) in Biddeford.

Araneo finished with 11 points for Roger Williams. Abby Cavallaro had 21 points and Ashley Coneys added 18 for UNE. Jocelyn Chaput had 13 points and five rebounds.

UMASS-DARMOUTH 81, SOUTHERN MAINE 49: Kayla McMahon had 27 points and made seven 3-pointers as the Corsairs (15-10, 10-6 LEC) cruised past the Huskies (10-15, 5-11) in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Ashley Brown had 16 points, 11 rebounds, nine steals, and seven assists for UMass-Dartmouth. Jordan Moretti added 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, and Lauren Empey added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Victoria Harris had 12 points for the Huskies.

ST. JOSEPH’S 62, REGIS 46: Julia Quinn scored 20 points as the Monks (17-8, 9-2 GNAC) downed the Lions (14-11, 8-3) in Standish.

Cassandra Stepelfeld had 13 points and four rebounds for the Monks.

Katryna Veasey had 11 and seven rebounds for the Lions.

AMHERST 69, BATES 44: Hannah Fox scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the second-seeded Mammoths (22-3) beat the seventh-seeded Bobcats (13-12) in a NESCAC Quarterfinal in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The Mammoths will play Bowdoin in the NESCAC semifinals next weekend.

Meghan Graff had 15 points and three assists for Bates.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 118, UNITY 34: Ashleigh Mathisen’s 14 points led six SeaWolves in double figures as all 14 players scored for third-seeded SMCC (22-5, 12-4) during an YSCC quarterfinal dismantling of #6-Unity (6-13, 5-11) in South Portland.

Marissa Sweeney finished with 16 for Unity.

BASEBALL

VILLANOVA 7, MAINE 2: Ryan Toothers went 3 for 4 with three RBI as the Wildcats (2-2) topped the Black Bears (0-4) in the Campbell Invitational in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Jimmy Kingsbury earned the win for Villanova, pitching six innings allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking three.

Nicholas Sinacola took the loss for Maine, allowing three runs in five innings on four hits. He walked five and struck out five. Hernen Sardinas had a two-run double for the BlacK Bears.

PURDUE 6, MAINE 2: Skyler Hunter had a three-run double and finished with four RBI as the Boilermakers (5-1) beat the Black Bears (0-5) in a Campbell Invitational game in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Cory Brooks pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three to pick up the win.

Alex McKenney had an RBI single and Joe Bramanti scored on a passed ball for Maine.

CAPITAL 12, BATES 4: Beau Otto went 4 for 5 and drove in a run as the Crusaders (1-0) downed the Bobcats (1-4) in Winter Park, Florida.

Christian Beal had two RBI for Bates, coming from a two-run single in the fifth inning. Nolan Collins earned the loss, allowing four hits and three runs, but none were earned.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST JOSEPH’S 10, NICHOLS 6: Max Lacy and Devin Linscott scored three goals apiece as the Monks (1-0) beat the Bison (0-2) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

The Monks outscored the Bison 7-3 to pull away in the second half. Hunter Ferreira scored five goals for the Bison.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 21, WHEATON 9: Alex York had five goals and three assists as the Nor’easters (2-0) cruised past the Lyons (1-1) in Biddeford.

Garett Bozek added four goals and two assists, while Devon Jackson had three goals, and Zach Bossi and Collin Morrow each had two goals and an assist.

Mike Abramo had five goals for the Lyons.

R.I.T. 15, BATES 9: Dawson Tait had five goals and two assists to lead the Tigers (2-0) past the Bobcats (0-1) in Lewiston.

Jack Scribner and Jack Vinci both scored twice for Bates.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA-UPSTATE 6, MAINE 0: Celina Sullivan pitched a two-hit shutout as the Spartans (9-2) blanked the Black Bears (1-3) in a USC Upstate Tournament game in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Sullivan struck out seven and walked two batters.

Keely Clark and Amanda Nee had hits for Maine.

TENNESSEE TECH 3, MAINE 1: Alyssa Arden struck out nine as the Golden Eagles (8-4) beat the Black Bears (1-2) in a USC Upstate Tournament game in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

