BANGOR — Parker Deprey scored 11 of his 21 points during a 17-0 run in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, and top-seeded Caribou cruised to its second straight Class B North boys’ basketball championship with a 62-38 victory over No. 2 Ellsworth at Cross Insurance Center.

Caribou (20-1) led 18-14 in the second quarter before its decisive run, which featured three 3-pointers and a layup by Deprey. The Vikings had a 35-18 advantage at halftime.

Isaac Marker got nine of his 13 points in the third quarter as Caribou steadily pulled away. Sawyer Deprey chipped in with 14 points.

Caribou, the defending state champion, will play Maranacook on Friday night in Bangor.

Ellsworth (17-4) got 12 points from J’Von James and 11 from Jackson Curtis.

MACHIAS 53, EASTON 42: Ethan Foss scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (12-8) downed the sixth-seeded Bears (14-7) in the Class D North final in Bangor.

Machias outscored Easton 21-8 in the fourth quarter. Shane Feeney had 14 points, and Kash Feeney added 13.

Austin Carver led the Bears with 11 points. Matthew Pangburn had nine and Troy Chasse scored eight.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GREENVILLE 45, VALLEY 22: Jessica Pomerleau scored 19 points and top-seeded Greenville (19-2) won its second straight Class D South championship at the Augusta Civic Center.

Supported by a 13-point day from Bianca Breton and a six-point, 11-rebound effort from tournament MVP Halle Pelletier, Pomerleau’s energy helped kick the Lakers into gear. After Greenville shot just 26 percent in a first half that ended with a 16-1 run to create separation, Pomerleau made four of her six shots over the final two quarters.

“She’s our little spark plug,” Greenville Coach Maren Mason said of Pomerleau. “We really look to her to fire us up. She’s our big transition scorer. When she leaks, we can make things happen. When they switched to man-to-man (defense), that’s exactly what happened today. She was able to really get us back in the game.”

The game was tied 7-7 with 1:45 remaining in the first quarter before Greenville went on its big run to take a 23-8 lead into the break. Emily Collins’ 3-pointer with 2:55 left in the third quarter ended a drought of nearly 15 minutes without a field goal for Valley (10-11).

Collins led the Cavaliers with 10 points.

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 52, DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 33: Makaelyn Porter scored 20 points, including 14 in the second half, as the top-seeded Warriors (21-0) beat the second-seeded Mariners (18-3) in the Class D North final in Bangor.

Madison Russell added 13 points and Kacy Daggett had 11 for the Warriors, who will play Greenville in the state championship game next Saturday in Augusta.

Brittany Gray paced the Mariners with 10 points. Katie Hutchinson had eight and Kaylee Morey scored seven.

