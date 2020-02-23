Dr. Christina Levesque of Reform Physical Therapy will teach how to prevent a fall and how to properly handle a fall if one occurs at People Plus at a clinic 1:30 p.m. March 9 at People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Levesque will also discuss the benefits of physical therapy, as well as how the process of starting physical therapy works. The clinic is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated.
