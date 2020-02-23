Fracked gas. That was the topic of the first green group meeting I attended in North Carolina since I relocated from Maine.

Gas companies are looking to build new pipelines to burn even more fracked gas here in North Carolina and nearby states. Fracked gas from Pennsylvania is the enemy here among green groups because of its contribution to warming the planet with its large amount of carbon and methane emissions.

Contrast that with Maine, where some green groups oppose the clean-energy corridor, which would reduce the burning of fracked gas in New England, replacing it with clean, less-expensive hydropower from Canada. Reducing carbon through the New England Clean Energy Connect project is the biggest contribution Maine can make to reducing the burning of fracked gas in New England.

Albert Howlett

Chapel Hill, N.C.

