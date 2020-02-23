TORONTO — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 11 assists, extending his career-best streak of double-doubles to six, and the Toronto Raptors hammered Indiana 127-81 on Sunday, their 13th straight home win over the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as the surging Raptors led from wire-to-wire in their most lopsided victory of the season. The Raptors won for the 17th time in 18 games and extended their home winning streak to nine.

Toronto’s largest lead was 49 points, its biggest of the season. The Raptors led by 40 in a home win over Utah on Dec. 1. The 46-point margin of victory surpassed a 36-point win over Charlotte on Nov. 18.

Matt Thomas scored all of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, Terence Davis had 13 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 12. Chris Boucher had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana’s 81 points were the fewest by a Toronto opponent this season. Orlando scored 83 points in a home loss to the Raptors on Nov. 29.

BULLS 126, WIZARDS 117: Coby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and host Chicago overcame Bradley Beal’s career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Zach LaVine added 32 points and broke the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season.

Chicago led by 25 early in the third quarter after scoring 15 straight, and hung on after the Wizards pulled within seven in the fourth.

White matched the career high he set the previous night against Phoenix. He also became one of three rookies since 1992 with 33 or more in consecutive games, joining Allen Iverson and Trae Young.

NUGGETS 128, TIMBERWOLVES 116: Paul Millsap scored a season-high 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and host Denver bounced back from its first loss in the Northwest Division to beat Minnesota.

Millsap made his first six shots of the game before missing with 54 seconds left in the first half.

Nikola Jokic was nearly as sharp, making all six of his shots in the first half and going 11 of 14 from the field. He finished with 24 points and Jamal Murray had 19.

The Timberwolves had only nine players available. D’Angelo Russell sat out for rest and Karl-Anthony Towns is out for at least two weeks with a hairline fracture in his left wrist. Kelan Martin had 19 of his career-high 21 points in the first half for Minnesota, which has lost 31 of its last 37.

THUNDER 131, SPURS 103: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Steven Adams added 21 points and 14 rebounds and Oklahoma City won at home.

Luguentz Dort, a rookie who is on a two-way contract, scored 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting for Oklahoma City. Chris Paul added 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the Thunder win for the 12th time in 15 games. Eight Oklahoma City players scored in double figures – a first for the team since moving from Seattle in 2008.

NOTES

GRIZZLIES: Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left knee after getting hurt in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

An MRI exam showed Jackson sprained his knee Friday night contesting a shot late in the second quarter. He did not return for the second half of Memphis’ 117-105 loss to the Lakers.

