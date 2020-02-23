UNIONDALE, N.Y.— Anders Lee scored twice, Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves and the New York Islanders won their second straight at Nassau Coliseum, beating the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Sunday night.

Defenseman Devon Toews also scored to help the Islanders move within a point of idle Philadelphia for third place in the tightly contested Metropolitan Division. The reeling Sharks lost their fourth straight.

Varlamov also played Friday night when the Islanders downed the Detroit Red Wings to snap a four-game losing streak. Varlamov is 19-12-4 this season, his first with the Islanders.

The Islanders are 13-7-1 at Nassau Coliseum this season and 7-0-3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Islanders play four of their next six games at home (three on Long Island and one in Brooklyn) after which they will play 9 of 12 games on the road.

STARS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1: Tyler Seguin scored the tie-breaking goal in the second period as Dallas beat visiting Chicago.

The Stars’ Joe Pavelski opened the scoring in the first period.

Blackhawks rookie Dominik Kubalik tied the game in the second period on the power play.

SABRES 2, JETS 1: Kyle Okposo enjoyed his first two-goal game in 23 months, and host Buffalo continued its late-season playoff push.

Okposo scored the go-ahead goal 7:37 into the third period and the Sabres won their fifth in six games. Rookie Jonas Johansson stopped 25 shots to earn his first victory in three NHL starts.

CAPITALS 5, PENGUINS 3: T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Braden Holtby made 33 saves and host Washington broke a four-game losing streak to leapfrog its archrivals into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

FLAMES 4, RED WINGS 2: Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first period as Calgary started a five-game trip with a win.

NOTES

HURRICANES: The Carolina Hurricanes recalled goaltenders Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic from their American Hockey League affiliate after losing two goaltenders to injury and relying on an on-call emergency netminder Saturday night in a victory at Toronto.

The Hurricanes lost James Reimer and Petr Mrazek to injuries Saturday night. Forsberg, 27, has posted a 15-9-2 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 27 appearances with the Charlotte Checkers.

Nedeljkovic, 24, has posted a 15-10-2 record, 2.51 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage with four shutouts in 28 appearances with the Checkers

LIGHTNING: Defenseman Zach Bogosian went from having his contract terminated by the Buffalo Sabres to landing in the thick of the playoff race with the Tamp Bay Lighting.

The Lightning announced they signed Bogosian to a one-year, $1.3 million contract.

The 12-year veteran returns to the NHL after spending the past week in limbo. The Sabres suspended Bogosian for refusing to report to the minors last weekend, before placing him on unconditional waivers on Friday.

CAPITALS: The Capitals acquired winger Ilya Kovalchuk from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2020 third-round pick.

