NEW GLOUCESTER – Shirley Jeanette Foster, 89, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at home with her family surrounding her. Shirley was born in South Portland on Oct. 16, 1930. She was the daughter of Oakley and Annie Maude (Ray) Bartlett.

She is survived by her children Alan Foster of Florida, Sheryl Griffin of New Gloucester and Debra Chase and husband Richard of Gray; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Walter; son Dwight Madden Foster; sisters Jean Helver and Joan Quinlan.

Visiting hours will be at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Gray Feb. 27, from 5-8 p.m.

