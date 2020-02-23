WESTBROOK — Westbrook Police hosted the Brown Street Blizzard Bash Thursday, providing hot chocolate and snowshoes to children.

The event is a winter counterpart to the summer picnic on Brown Street, both aiming to pair police with community members and build relationships. The Blizzard Bash, held at Hyacinth Place, was fitted with crafts, snacks and snowshoes.

“I like this event, it’s really cool, and we were able to just walk right over and around the corner to it. It’s nice,” said Joshua Jones, who accompanied his daughter, Relena, and son Jayvonne.

Children had donuts and hot cocoa before their parents and police officers strapped them into the snowshoes. Then, they hit the nearby field, running across the snow.

“This event is all about getting kids outside and building relationships with them so they see us as humans and not just police, and of course, to enjoy winter here in Maine,” Officer Melissa Russell said.

The day was sponsored by Avesta Housing, who runs Hyacinth Place, the Community Center, Public Services and the Book Fairy, which provided books for the children.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: