COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72 on Sunday, snapping the Terrapins’ nine-game winning streak.

Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season.

Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Wesson with 15 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 13, while Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 12.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (22-5, 12-4) with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16, but the Terrapins got little help from their big guns. Leading scorer Jalen Smith, who averages 17.1 points per game, was held to eight. Anthony Cowan, who averages 16.9, scored 10 before fouling out.

INDIANA 68, (9) PENN STATE 60: Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) over the Nittany Lions (20-7, 10-6).

(15) CREIGHTON 81, (21) BUTLER 59: Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and the Bluejays (22-6, 11-4 Big East) beat the Bulldogs (19-9, 7-8) at Omaha, Nebraska, for their fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent.

(16) SETON HALL 81, ST. JOHN’S 65: Myles Powell scored 18 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 16 points and nine rebounds and the host Pirates (20-7, 12-3 Big East) beat the Red Storm (14-13, 3-11).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 67, (14) KENTUCKY 58: Zia Cooke scored 20 points, and the visiting Gamecocks (27-1, 14-0 Southeastern Conference) held the Wildcats (20-6, 9-5) to 30 percent shooting for their 21st straight win.

(5) LOUISVILLE 79, PITTSBURGH 47: Kylee Shook scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals (25-3, 14-2 ACC) to a rout of the Panthers (4-23, 1-15) at Pittsburgh.

WASHINGTON 74, (8) UCLA 68: Amber Melgoza scored 20 points and Rita Pleskevich as the Huskies (13-14, 5-11 Pac-12) beat the Bruins (22-4, 12-4) at Seattle.

ALABAMA 66, (9) MISSISSIPPI STATE 64: Megan Abrams’ tip-in at the buzzer lifted the visiting Crimson Tide (16-11, 6-8 SEC) to a win over the Bulldogs (23-5, 10-3).

COLORADO 50, (11) ARIZONA 38: Jaylyn Sherrod scored seven of her 12 points in a game-ending 15-0 run and the Buffaloes (16-11, 5-11 Pac-12 Conference) pulled away from the visiting Wildcats (22-5, 11-5).

VILLANOVA 76, (12) DEPAUL 58: Cameron Onken had the second triple-double in school history, freshman star Madison Siegrist had a big double-double and the Wildcats (16-11, 10-6 Big East Conference) pulled away in the second half to upset the visiting Blue Demons (25-4, 15-2).

(15) OREGON STATE 76, CALIFORNIA 63: Mikayla Pivec scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting and the visiting Beavers (20-8, 8-8 Pac-12) ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Golden Bears (10-17, 2-14).

(16) TEXAS A & M 84, AUBURN 54: Chennedy Carter scored 23 points and the Aggies (22-5, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) beat the visiting Tigers (9-16, 3-11).

GEORGIA TECH 65, (17) FLORIDA STATE 62: Francesca Pan scored 23 points and the Yellow Jackets (18-10, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) topped the Seminoles (21-6, 11-5) at Atlanta.

UTAH 75, (21) ARIZONA STATE 71: Andrea Torres and Brynna Maxwell scored 15 points apiece and Dru Gylten had a career-high 12 assists to lead the Utes (13-14, 6-10 Pac-12 Conference) over the visiting Sun Devils (19-9, 9-7).

FLORIDA 83, (22) ARKANSAS 80: Kiara Smith scored 26 points and Lavender Briggs scored 20 as the host Gators (15-12, 6-8 Southeastern Conference) upset the Razorbacks (21-6, 9-5).

(23) MISSOURI STATE 82, INDIANA STATE 58: Jasmine Franklin scored 17 points, Alexa Willard added 15 and the host he Bears (23-3, 13-1 Missouri Valley Conference) cruised to a win over the Sycamores (4-23, 2-13).

BASEBALL

CAMPBELL 6, MAINE 2: Ryan Parquette went 2 for 2 with three RBI as the Camels (3-4) beat the Black Bears (0-6) in a Campbell Invitational game at Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Parquette hit a two-run home run as a part of a four-run fourth inning for the Camels. Collin Wolf went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple, knocking in two runs on the triple. Wyatt Towson won in relief for the Camels, allowing one hit and striking out one in 1 2/3 innings.

Colton Carson lost for Maine, allowing a run and two walks in one inning. Alex McKenney and Jeffrey Omohundro had RBI for Maine, both on doubles.

ST. JOSEPH’S, CLARK SPLIT: Three players hit home runs for the Cougars (1-1) as they defeated the Monks (1-1) 6-1 in the first game of a doubleheader at Worcester, Massachusetts.

James Huber, Collin Porter and Nick Jordan all homered in the fourth inning. Jafar Vohra got the win, allowing one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Huber and Porter finished with two hits each.

The Monks’ run came on Justin Juliano’s RBI double in the fifth inning. Luke Klenda took the loss, allowing four hits and two runs in three innings.

In the second game, St. Joe’s won 3-2 as Zach Miles hit a two-run triple in the second inning.

Sam Jalbert got the win, allowing two runs on two hits in three innings. Jonathan Dude had the other RBI for the Monks on a first-inning double.

