Our final regular season poll for boys’ hockey. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Feb. 22 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ hockey
1) Greely
2) Cheverus
3) Scarborough
4) South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Yarmouth
