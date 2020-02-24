AUBURN — Police are investigating a shooting at 730 Center St. that sent a person to the hospital.

Auburn police released a statement at about 6 a.m. Monday that they were investigating a shooting in the Auburn Plaza. The call came around midnight.

A spokeswoman at Central Maine Medical Center confirmed to the Sun Journal that the hospital received a gunshot victim related to the plaza shooting. No further details were available.

Medical supplies were seen Monday morning in the plaza parking lot.

The investigation also includes a robbery, according to WGME.

State police are assisting the investigation, which is spread over a wide area in the parking lot.

All the parties involved have been identified, according to the Auburn police statement. They say there is no threat to the public.

“The businesses located in the Auburn Plaza will be open today, although traffic and parking will be restricted for the next several hours,” according to the statement published about 6 a.m.

At 7:45 a.m., Center Street traffic was unrestricted.

This story will be updated.

