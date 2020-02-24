BATH — A fire that broke out at a Hyde School faculty housing building at 607 High Street was contained to the apartment where the fire started.

The fire started in an upstairs apartment at around 1 p.m. Fire Chief Lawrence Renaud said the fire was accidental but the cause is still under investigation.

The building has a family space and two apartments.

Firefighters from at least four towns helped extinguish the flames. Nobody was injured.

This story will be updated.

