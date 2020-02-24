BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick woman received minor injuries after a train hit her car shortly after noon Monday.

The train struck a Toyota Rav 4 driven by 61-year-old Coretta Harrison on tracks on the driveway of the New Meadows Motel off Bath Road. Police say the tracks are posted with railroad cross bucks and a stop sign on either side of the railroad tracks.

The locomotive and single car involved in the crash is owned by Central Maine and Quebec Railroad. Brunswick police and railroad authorities are investigating the crash.

Meanwhile, in Portland, police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on railroad tracks.

The man is believed to have been homeless and in his 50s, Portland Police said on Monday. His body was found on Sunday afternoon after someone called in a report of a man lying on the ground near the tracks.

Officers from Amtrak Police and the Railroad Police from Pan Am Railways are working to determine if he was struck by a train and if so, which train it was. The final determination of the man’s death will be made by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It was the second fatality near train tracks in the Portland area this month. Lewis Bradley, 62, was struck and killed by a train in Falmouth.

